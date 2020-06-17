Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.40-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.06 million.Curo Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.55 EPS.
CURO stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.
Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curo Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.
Curo Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
