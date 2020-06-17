Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.40-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.06 million.Curo Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.55 EPS.

CURO stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curo Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

