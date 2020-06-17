CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $71.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

CSX opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CSX by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 594,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 332,400 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

