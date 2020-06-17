CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Receives $161.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $176.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

