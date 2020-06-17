Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crowdstrike in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.30.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $31,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,679,758 shares of company stock valued at $711,452,444 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crowdstrike by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

