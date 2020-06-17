Critical Comparison: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RASF)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RPT Realty alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for RPT Realty and RAIT Financial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 2 1 1 0 1.75 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPT Realty presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.14%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and RAIT Financial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 2.59 $91.51 million $1.08 6.97 RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 35.82% 11.29% 4.19% RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53%

Summary

RPT Realty beats RAIT Financial Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including 1 shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.8% leased.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.