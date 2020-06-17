Critical Analysis: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) vs. NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NANO DIMENSION/S has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IEC Electronics and NANO DIMENSION/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NANO DIMENSION/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

IEC Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given IEC Electronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IEC Electronics is more favorable than NANO DIMENSION/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of NANO DIMENSION/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and NANO DIMENSION/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% NANO DIMENSION/S -147.15% -67.68% -37.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IEC Electronics and NANO DIMENSION/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.59 $4.75 million N/A N/A NANO DIMENSION/S $7.07 million 1.42 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

IEC Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than NANO DIMENSION/S.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats NANO DIMENSION/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

