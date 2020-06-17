Critical Analysis: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) vs. Dolphin Entertainment (OTCMKTS:DLPN)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Services and Dolphin Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus price target of $222.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.76%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -4.79% -13.33% -2.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 0.79 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

