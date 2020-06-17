CRH (LON:CRH) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,750 ($35.00). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CRH opened at GBX 2,869 ($36.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. CRH has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,116 ($39.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,522.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,647.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

