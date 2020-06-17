Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $360.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

