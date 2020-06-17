CREDIT One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,039.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $229,493.77 and approximately $15,039.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00051785 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

