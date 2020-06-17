Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,760 ($47.86) price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($49.13) to GBX 3,920 ($49.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,866 ($49.20).

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,552 ($45.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,653.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,501.50. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,454 ($31.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,020 ($51.16).

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($47.42), for a total value of £27,013.50 ($34,381.44).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

