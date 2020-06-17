Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.42

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.42 and last traded at $238.39, with a volume of 2232616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.01.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -183.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $15,059,358.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,994 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,035 shares of company stock worth $32,295,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

