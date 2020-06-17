Corteva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,061 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the typical daily volume of 609 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.40. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 730.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 377,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

