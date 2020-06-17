Cormark Weighs in on Calfrac Well Services Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFW. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.89.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$0.24 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

