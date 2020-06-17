Cormark Downgrades Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) to Tender

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) was downgraded by Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE GUY opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Guyana Goldfields has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

