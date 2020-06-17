Cormark Downgrades Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) to Hold

Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) was downgraded by Cormark to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS GUYFF opened at $1.27 on Monday. Guyana Goldfields has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

