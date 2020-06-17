Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

TSE:T opened at C$23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.24. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.