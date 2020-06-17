Contrasting Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Bright Mountain Media (NASDAQ:BMTM)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Perficient alerts:

This table compares Perficient and Bright Mountain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $565.53 million 2.06 $37.13 million $1.66 21.27 Bright Mountain Media $7.00 million 18.36 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 6.77% 14.72% 8.89% Bright Mountain Media -48.60% -13.71% -10.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perficient and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perficient currently has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Volatility & Risk

Perficient has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perficient beats Bright Mountain Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization; commerce solutions; and content management solutions. Further, the company offers business analytics; custom applications; business integration; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise data and business intelligence; enterprise performance management; DevOps; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, automotive and transportation, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services and leisure, media and entertainment, and energy and utilities markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.