Contrasting Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and O2Micro International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 2.69 $11.65 million $0.46 50.59 O2Micro International $60.93 million 0.65 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -5.21

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and O2Micro International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.62%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Volatility and Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 5.88% 5.47% 3.78% O2Micro International -4.29% -4.83% -4.08%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats O2Micro International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

