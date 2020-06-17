Contrasting Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares and First Western Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares $817.50 million 2.99 $289.54 million $1.73 8.55 First Western Financial $77.63 million 1.36 $8.01 million $1.16 11.51

Home Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Home Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares 27.02% 11.82% 1.91% First Western Financial 8.91% 7.41% 0.74%

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Home Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Home Bancshares and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60 First Western Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Home Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.29%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Home Bancshares.

Summary

Home Bancshares beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 159 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

