Contrasting Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Enova International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enova International and LendingClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 1 1 0 2.50 LendingClub 0 5 2 0 2.29

Enova International presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.39%. LendingClub has a consensus price target of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 133.18%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Enova International.

Risk & Volatility

Enova International has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enova International and LendingClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $1.17 billion 0.40 $36.61 million $3.80 4.15 LendingClub $758.61 million 0.49 -$30.75 million $0.02 266.50

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 0.53% 21.27% 5.69% LendingClub -8.36% -2.94% -0.86%

Summary

Enova International beats LendingClub on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers. It offers loans to consumers under the names CashNetUSA and NetCredit in the United States; QuickQuid, Pounds to Pocket, and On Stride Financial names in the United Kingdom; and Simplic name in Brazil. The company also offers financing to small businesses under the names Headway Capital and The Business Backer in the United States. Enova International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

