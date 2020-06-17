Contrasting China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Msci (NASDAQ:MSCI)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Msci (NYSE:MSCI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Msci shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Msci shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Msci has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Msci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A Msci 33.28% -286.63% 15.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Msci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $173.41 million 0.51 $13.06 million N/A N/A Msci $1.56 billion 17.29 $563.65 million $6.44 50.02

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Customer Relations Centers and Msci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Msci 0 4 5 0 2.56

Msci has a consensus target price of $304.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Msci’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Msci is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Summary

Msci beats China Customer Relations Centers on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Msci

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

