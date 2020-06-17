Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.66, 2,329,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,946,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,265 shares of company stock worth $139,325. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Continental Resources by 52.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

