Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$1,750.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1,621.00 target price (up from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,499.62 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52-week high of C$1,637.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,476.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,373.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 42.2085245 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.