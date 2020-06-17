Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) rose 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 181,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,120% from the average daily volume of 14,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.10.

About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

