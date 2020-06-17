Comparing Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) & AngioDynamics (OTCMKTS:ANGO)

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

98.0% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.04%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.46%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million 14.74 -$8.88 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $359.48 million 1.09 $61.34 million $0.83 12.59

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -561.96% N/A -79.09% AngioDynamics 16.27% 2.49% 2.05%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.