Comparing Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) & New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cloudera alerts:

This table compares Cloudera and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -35.67% -14.73% -9.43% New Relic -14.90% -16.29% -5.16%

This table compares Cloudera and New Relic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $794.19 million 4.56 -$336.58 million ($0.91) -13.47 New Relic $599.51 million 7.03 -$88.94 million ($1.08) -65.24

New Relic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudera. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloudera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cloudera and New Relic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 1 8 5 0 2.29 New Relic 2 6 9 1 2.50

Cloudera currently has a consensus target price of $11.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. New Relic has a consensus target price of $74.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given New Relic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Cloudera.

Volatility and Risk

Cloudera has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Relic beats Cloudera on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data. The company also provides Cloudera DataFlow, a data platform that collects, curates and analyzes data; Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to securely store, process, and analyze various data assets; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering; and Cloudera Fast Forward Labs, which delivers applied research in machine learning and artificial intelligence to its customers. In addition, it offers Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service; Hortonworks DataPlane Service, a data fabric that enables businesses to discover, manage, and govern their data; and Hortonworks Cybersecurity Platform, which offers a single, comprehensive view of business risk through a security lens. Further, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company has strategic partnerships with Intel Corporation. Cloudera, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.