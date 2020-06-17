Comparing Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Live Current Media (NYSE:LIVC)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Live Current Media and Alliance Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.45 $278.00 million $16.39 3.24

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A 97.57% 79.01% Alliance Data Systems 3.41% 40.98% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Live Current Media and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Data Systems 1 9 7 0 2.35

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $92.71, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Risk & Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Live Current Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

