Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $735,000 Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,304,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

NYSE:MAN opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

