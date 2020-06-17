Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,330,000 after buying an additional 319,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,514,000 after buying an additional 260,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after buying an additional 466,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,793,000 after buying an additional 2,348,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

