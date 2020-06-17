Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

CBSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.