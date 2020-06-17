CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

NYSE:CNX opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CNX Resources by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

