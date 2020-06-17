CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB) traded down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 109,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 169,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

