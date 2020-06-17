Cloudbric Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $47,419.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.01849448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00174140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00113822 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,422,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

