Citigroup Trims Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to $69.00

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

