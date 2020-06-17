Citigroup Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $413.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $293.00 to $413.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $411.67 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $411.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.42 and a 200-day moving average of $344.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.