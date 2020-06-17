Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CGX stock opened at C$11.62 on Monday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.76 million and a PE ratio of 25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.40.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.