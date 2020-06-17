Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$11.62 on Monday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$34.39. The stock has a market cap of $884.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.40.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

