Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 52,949 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 92.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,949 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,971,000 after acquiring an additional 333,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.