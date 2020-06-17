Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $629,000 in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

