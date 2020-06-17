Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,518,000 after purchasing an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

