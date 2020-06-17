CIBC Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFII) to Neutral

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$45.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.37. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$842,331.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,108,257 shares in the company, valued at C$123,329,875.14. Insiders sold 329,345 shares of company stock worth $13,329,811 in the last 90 days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.