CIBC Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$6.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.10.

CFX stock opened at C$5.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.16.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$275.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Conrad Alfred Pinette purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,425.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

