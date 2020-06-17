CIBC Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$28.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$29.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH stock opened at C$28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.84. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.73.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.19, for a total value of C$422,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,443,263.48. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total value of C$78,506.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,363,609.04.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.