CIBC Increases KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.
KPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.
TSE KPT opened at C$10.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 million and a P/E ratio of -36.33. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.
In other news, Director David A. Spraley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,818 shares in the company, valued at C$85,416.60.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
