CIBC Increases KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

KPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 million and a P/E ratio of -36.33. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$375.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$345.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Spraley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,818 shares in the company, valued at C$85,416.60.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

