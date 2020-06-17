CIBC Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$91.50

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$91.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Raymond James set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.05.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$89.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.61. CGI has a 12-month low of C$67.23 and a 12-month high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

