CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.50, approximately 196,099 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,668,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 271,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 93.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,198 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

