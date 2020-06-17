Chewy Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $47.09 on Monday. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 805.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.