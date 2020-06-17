Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.56, 14,521 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 332,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. Analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $5,471,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.