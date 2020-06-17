Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Up 16.5%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price shot up 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $10.48, 1,418,303 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 941,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

